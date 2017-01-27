Australia captain Steve Smith to miss NZ one-day series

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) Australia captain Steve Smith has been ruled out of the limited-overs international tour of New Zealand because of an ankle injury.

Cricket Australia said later Friday that wicketkeeper Matthew Wade would be captain of the Australian side for the three-match series in New Zealand. Vice-captain David Warner is being rested for the series.

Smith says he strained medial ligaments in his left ankle during Thursday’s one-day international win over Pakistan in Adelaide, and has been told by team medical staff to take seven to 10 days off.

The Australia-New Zealand series begins Monday in Auckland, with other matches scheduled for Feb. 2 in Napier and Feb. 5 in Hamilton.

”I just landed really awkwardly on my foot and I felt something straight away,” Smith said. ”I went off and got it strapped and looked at, but was in a reasonable amount of pain in the field. I woke up in a reasonable amount of pain again.”

Smith was confident the injury wouldn’t impact on his preparation for the four-test tour of India which starts on Feb. 23.

”They think in seven to 10 days I will be back to almost normal, that is their thoughts at present,” he said.