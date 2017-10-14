Syracuse upsets No. 2 Clemson, 27-24

Eric Dungey's three touchdowns help Syracuse pull off a stunning upset at home over No. 2 Clemson.

More College Football Videos

Syracuse upsets No. 2 Clemson, 27-24

Syracuse upsets No. 2 Clemson, 27-24

15 mins ago

Make Your Pick with Jason McIntyre: College Football Week 7

Make Your Pick with Jason McIntyre: College Football Week 7

2 hours ago

Eric LeGrand joins FTF to discuss his incredible progression since his paralyzing injury 7 years ago

Eric LeGrand joins FTF to discuss his incredible progression since his paralyzing injury 7 years ago

11 hours ago

Matt Leinart's Heisman Hopefuls: Week 7

Matt Leinart's Heisman Hopefuls: Week 7

11 hours ago

Do Michigan fans have unreasonable expectations of Jim Harbaugh?

Do Michigan fans have unreasonable expectations of Jim Harbaugh?

1 day ago

Joel Klatt debunks the theory that Jim Harbaugh is an overrated football coach

Joel Klatt debunks the theory that Jim Harbaugh is an overrated football coach

1 day ago

More College Football Videos»