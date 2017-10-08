Stanford knocks off No. 20 Utah in Salt Lake
Bryce Love rushes for 152 yards and a TD to lead Stanford to a 23-20 win over Utah.
More College Football Videos
Arizona's Khalil Tate rushes for 327 yds, sets an FBS record for most by a quarterback
15 mins ago
Stanford knocks off No. 20 Utah in Salt Lake
15 mins ago
UNLV honors Las Vegas victims prior to San Diego State game
1 hr ago
Alabama defeats Texas A&M, 27-19
1 hr ago
Michigan State upsets Michigan; takes home the Paul Bunyan trophy
1 hr ago
Jonathan Taylor's 249 rushing yards help No.9 Wisconsin top Nebraska 38-17
2 hours ago
More College Football Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED