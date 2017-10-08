Stanford knocks off No. 20 Utah in Salt Lake

Bryce Love rushes for 152 yards and a TD to lead Stanford to a 23-20 win over Utah.

More College Football Videos

Arizona's Khalil Tate rushes for 327 yds, sets an FBS record for most by a quarterback

Arizona's Khalil Tate rushes for 327 yds, sets an FBS record for most by a quarterback

15 mins ago

Stanford knocks off No. 20 Utah in Salt Lake

Stanford knocks off No. 20 Utah in Salt Lake

15 mins ago

UNLV honors Las Vegas victims prior to San Diego State game

UNLV honors Las Vegas victims prior to San Diego State game

1 hr ago

Alabama defeats Texas A&M, 27-19

Alabama defeats Texas A&M, 27-19

1 hr ago

Michigan State upsets Michigan; takes home the Paul Bunyan trophy

Michigan State upsets Michigan; takes home the Paul Bunyan trophy

1 hr ago

Jonathan Taylor's 249 rushing yards help No.9 Wisconsin top Nebraska 38-17

Jonathan Taylor's 249 rushing yards help No.9 Wisconsin top Nebraska 38-17

2 hours ago

More College Football Videos»