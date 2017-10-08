Michigan State upsets Michigan; takes home the Paul Bunyan trophy
Michigan State upsets Michigan, goes home with the Paul Bunyan trophy.
More College Football Videos
UNLV and SDSU players and fans dedicate touching tribute to victims of the Las Vegas shooting
15 mins ago
Michigan State upsets Michigan; takes home the Paul Bunyan trophy
15 mins ago
Alabama defeats Texas A&M, 27-19
15 mins ago
Jonathan Taylor's 249 rushing yards help No.9 Wisconsin top Nebraska 38-17
15 mins ago
Washington State remains undefeated behind Luke Falk's three touchdowns
1 hr ago
Texas hangs on to beat Kansas State 40-34 in 2OT
1 hr ago
More College Football Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED