Washington State’s Renard Bell pulls down a 10-yd touchdown pass from Luke Falk

Washington State's Renard Bell pulls down a 10-yd touchdown pass from Luke Falk

More College Football Videos

Washington State extends lead over Oregon with interception and 25-yard touchdown

Washington State extends lead over Oregon with interception and 25-yard touchdown

15 mins ago

Texas' Lil'Jordan Humphrey tries leaping over defender, fumbles the ball on impact

Texas' Lil'Jordan Humphrey tries leaping over defender, fumbles the ball on impact

15 mins ago

Washington State's Renard Bell pulls down a 10-yd touchdown pass from Luke Falk

Washington State's Renard Bell pulls down a 10-yd touchdown pass from Luke Falk

1 hr ago

Watch every overtime TD of Western Michigan's 7OT victory over Buffalo

Watch every overtime TD of Western Michigan's 7OT victory over Buffalo

2 hours ago

Oregon scores with a 30-yd touchdown pass from Braxton Burmeister to Jacob Breeland

Oregon scores with a 30-yd touchdown pass from Braxton Burmeister to Jacob Breeland

2 hours ago

Washington State's Luke Falk connects with Jamal Morrow for 41-yard touchdown pass

Washington State's Luke Falk connects with Jamal Morrow for 41-yard touchdown pass

2 hours ago

More College Football Videos»