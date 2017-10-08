Washington State’s Luke Falk connects with Jamal Morrow for 41-yard touchdown pass
Washington State's Luke Falk connects with Jamal Morrow for 41 yd touchdown pass.
More College Football Videos
Watch every Overtime TD of Western Michigan's 7 OT victory over Buffalo
15 mins ago
Oregon scores with a 30-yd touchdown pass from Braxton Burmeister to Jacob Breeland
15 mins ago
Washington State's Luke Falk connects with Jamal Morrow for 41-yard touchdown pass
1 hr ago
Ohio State crushes Maryland 62-14 as JT Barrett tallies 3 TDs
1 hr ago
Jesse Ertz connects with Dalton Schoen for 82-yard touchdown pass
1 hr ago
Illinois joined Iowa in the Kinnick Wave -- and so did the refs
1 hr ago