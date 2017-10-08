Ohio State crushes Maryland 62-14 as JT Barrett tallies 3 TDs

JT Barrett's 261 passing yards and 3 touchdowns help Ohio State beat Maryland 62-14

More College Football Videos

Jesse Ertz connects with Dalton Schoen for 82-yard touchdown pass

Jesse Ertz connects with Dalton Schoen for 82-yard touchdown pass

Just now

Ohio State decimates Maryland 62-14

Ohio State decimates Maryland 62-14

Just now

No. 15 Miami goes 75 yards in final minute to stun Florida State 24-20

No. 15 Miami goes 75 yards in final minute to stun Florida State 24-20

15 mins ago

TCU tops West Virginia in second half showdown

TCU tops West Virginia in second half showdown

15 mins ago

Antonio Williams TD gives Ohio State 62-7 lead

Antonio Williams TD gives Ohio State 62-7 lead

15 mins ago

Sony Michel's 150 rushing yards help No. 5 Georgia rout Vanderbilt 45-14

Sony Michel's 150 rushing yards help No. 5 Georgia rout Vanderbilt 45-14

1 hr ago

More College Football Videos»