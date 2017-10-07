Joel Klatt vehemently disagrees with this targeting call from the Ohio State-Maryland game
Joel Klatt did not agree with the call that this hit during the Ohio State Buckeyes vs Maryland Terrapins game was targeting.
More College Football Videos
Full game highlights of Iowa State's upset win over No. 3 Oklahoma
15 mins ago
Texas Tech blew out Kansas on Saturday, here are the highlights to prove it
15 mins ago
Saquon Barkley, Trace McSorley lead Penn State over Northwestern
1 hr ago
Did you miss any of Kerryon Johnson's TDs today? Watch all three right here
1 hr ago
Watch Iowa State's game-winning TD against the No. 3 Sooners
1 hr ago
Iowa State in a close one with No. 3 Oklahoma on FOX
2 hours ago
More College Football Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED