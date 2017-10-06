Matt Leinart’s Heisman Hopefuls: Week 6
Former Heisman winner Matt Leinart gives his updated list of top five Heisman candidates.
- Baker Mayfield
- Big 12
- Big Ten
- Bryce Love
- CFB
- FBS (I-A)
- Mason Rudolph
- Oklahoma Sooners
- Oklahoma State Cowboys
- Pac-12
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Saquon Barkley
- Stanford Cardinal
- Washington State Cougars
-
More College Football Videos
Matt Leinart's Heisman Hopefuls: Week 6
1 hr ago
Shannon reacts to Terrelle Pryor's assertion that a Chiefs fan yelled a racial slur at him
6 hours ago
Baker Mayfield on Bye Week, Preparing For Iowa State
1 day ago
Sooners FB Dimitri Flowers: 'We have the best offensive line in the country'
1 day ago
Former Purdue coach Joe Tiller passes away at age 74
2 days ago
Maryland outlasts Minnesota 31-24 despite playing former third-string QB Max Bortenschlager
2 days ago
More College Football Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED