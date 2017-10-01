Troy starts strong to deliver stunning upset against LSU

Troy starts strong and comes up with the upset against LSU, 24-21.

More College Football Videos

Troy starts strong to deliver stunning upset against LSU

Troy starts strong to deliver stunning upset against LSU

15 mins ago

J.T. Barrett becomes Ohio State's all-time passing leader as Buckeyes decimate Rutgers

J.T. Barrett becomes Ohio State's all-time passing leader as Buckeyes decimate Rutgers

15 mins ago

WATCH: OSU's Devin Harper blocks punt in 3rd quarter

WATCH: OSU's Devin Harper blocks punt in 3rd quarter

15 mins ago

Justin Stockton stretches for a Texas Tech touchdown

Justin Stockton stretches for a Texas Tech touchdown

15 mins ago

No. 13 Auburn wins big over No. 24 Mississippi State

No. 13 Auburn wins big over No. 24 Mississippi State

1 hr ago

Michigan State holds Iowa's Kinnick Wave from East Lansing

Michigan State holds Iowa's Kinnick Wave from East Lansing

1 hr ago

More College Football Videos»