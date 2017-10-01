Michigan State starts strong, holds off Iowa to nab win
Michigan State QB Brian Lewerke threw two TD passes in the first quarter to start off their early lead against Iowa.
More College Football Videos
Michigan State starts off strong, defeats Iowa 17-10
15 mins ago
Georgia defeats Tennessee 41-0 in Vols' first shutout since 1994
15 mins ago
Saquon Barkley stars again in No.4 Penn State's 45-14 blowout win against Indiana
1 hr ago
Michigan State WR Laress Nelson makes astonishing one-handed grab against Iowa
1 hr ago
No.10 Wisconsin overcomes turnover problems to defeat Northwestern 33-24
2 hours ago
Michigan State got off to a hot start against Iowa
2 hours ago
More College Football Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED