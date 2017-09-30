No.10 Wisconsin overcomes turnover problems to defeat Northwestern 33-24

Check out how Wisconsin was able to defeat Big 10 foe Northwestern.

More College Football Videos

Michigan State WR Laress Nelson makes astonishing one-handed grab against Iowa

Michigan State WR Laress Nelson makes astonishing one-handed grab against Iowa

15 mins ago

No.10 Wisconsin overcomes turnover problems to defeat Northwestern 33-24

No.10 Wisconsin overcomes turnover problems to defeat Northwestern 33-24

15 mins ago

Michigan State got off to a hot start against Iowa

Michigan State got off to a hot start against Iowa

15 mins ago

Maryland outlasts Minnesota 31-24 despite playing former third-string QB Max Bortenschlager

Maryland outlasts Minnesota 31-24 despite playing former third-string QB Max Bortenschlager

1 hr ago

Matt Leinart's 3 reasons to be concerned about the USC Trojans

Matt Leinart's 3 reasons to be concerned about the USC Trojans

2 hours ago

Iowa Hawkeyes share the origin of their new heartwarming tradition, the Kinnick Wave

Iowa Hawkeyes share the origin of their new heartwarming tradition, the Kinnick Wave

3 hours ago

More College Football Videos»