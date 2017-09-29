Make Your Pick with Jason McIntyre: College Football Week 5
Jason McIntyre chooses his favorites for College Football's week 5 in this edition of Make Your Pick.
More College Football Videos
Make Your Pick with Jason McIntyre: College Football Week 5
1 hr ago
Matt Leinart's Heisman Hopefuls: Week 5
19 hours ago
Mark Richt says Miami must win 'man-to-man' against Duke
21 hours ago
Saquon Barkley stars with 211 rush yards and an extra 94 receiving yards in win over Iowa
2 days ago
Gators coach Jim McElwain: 'I really think this team is growing up'
3 days ago
Jimbo Fisher on FSU's loss to NC State: 'We didn't make enough plays at critical times in the game'
3 days ago
More College Football Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED