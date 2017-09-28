Matt Leinart’s Heisman Hopefuls: Week 5
Former Heisman winner Matt Leinart gives his updated list of top five Heisman candidates.
More College Football Videos
Matt Leinart's Heisman Hopefuls: Week 5
1 hr ago
Mark Richt says Miami must win 'man-to-man' against Duke
3 hours ago
Saquon Barkley stars with 211 rush yards and an extra 94 receiving yards in win over Iowa
2 days ago
Gators coach Jim McElwain: 'I really think this team is growing up'
2 days ago
Jimbo Fisher on FSU's loss to NC State: 'We didn't make enough plays at critical times in the game'
2 days ago
Joel Klatt’s top 10 rankings through Week 4 | FOX COLLEGE FOOTBALL
3 days ago
More College Football Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED