FOX Rules Analyst and former head of officiating Dean Blandino weighs in on Denzel Mims’ circus catch

FOX Rules Analyst Dean Blandino explains why Denzel Mims' circus catch against Oklahoma should count.

More College Football Videos

No. 3 Oklahoma escapes the upset, hangs on to beat Baylor 49-41

No. 3 Oklahoma escapes the upset, hangs on to beat Baylor 49-41

15 mins ago

The No. 11 Georgia Bulldogs chomp through No. 17 Mississippi State 31-3

The No. 11 Georgia Bulldogs chomp through No. 17 Mississippi State 31-3

15 mins ago

Deon McIntosh runs it in to give Notre Dame a 35-10 lead | Virtual Reality 360°

Deon McIntosh runs it in to give Notre Dame a 35-10 lead | Virtual Reality 360°

15 mins ago

Baylor recovers onside kick, fumbles ball on final drive

Baylor recovers onside kick, fumbles ball on final drive

15 mins ago

Dexter Williams makes it 28-7 Notre Dame | Virtual Reality 360°

Dexter Williams makes it 28-7 Notre Dame | Virtual Reality 360°

1 hr ago

Dean Blandino weighs in on Denzel Mims' circus catch

Dean Blandino weighs in on Denzel Mims' circus catch

1 hr ago

More College Football Videos»