Purdue Head Coach Jeff Brohm fires up his team ahead of their matchup with Michigan

Watch Purdue Head Coach Jeff Brohm's pregame speech ahead of their matchup with Michigan.

More College Football Videos

Michigan's John O'Korn connects for a 12-yd touchdown pass against Purdue

Michigan's John O'Korn connects for a 12-yd touchdown pass against Purdue

Just now

Purdue evens the score with a 10-yd touchdown pass

Purdue evens the score with a 10-yd touchdown pass

Just now

UCF's McKenzie Milton floats it in to Jordan Akins for the 6-yard score

UCF's McKenzie Milton floats it in to Jordan Akins for the 6-yard score

15 mins ago

Purdue Head Coach Jeff Brohm fires up his team ahead of their matchup with Michigan

Purdue Head Coach Jeff Brohm fires up his team ahead of their matchup with Michigan

15 mins ago

Rutgers' Jerome Washington comes up with incredible 'butt-catch' behind his legs

Rutgers' Jerome Washington comes up with incredible 'butt-catch' behind his legs

1 hr ago

Taj McGowan scampers into the end zone to give UCF a 7-3 lead after his 1st TD run was overturned

Taj McGowan scampers into the end zone to give UCF a 7-3 lead after his 1st TD run was overturned

1 hr ago

More College Football Videos»