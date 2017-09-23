Michigan State football comes to Houston’s aid amid devastating Hurricane Harvey destruction

Michigan State players discuss with Jenny Taft their decision and experience volunteering in relief efforts for Hurricane Harvey.

More College Football Videos

Utah's Tyler Huntley connects with an 8-yd touchdown pass to Samson Nacua

Utah's Tyler Huntley connects with an 8-yd touchdown pass to Samson Nacua

15 mins ago

Michigan State football comes to Houston's aid amid devastating Hurricane Harvey destruction

Michigan State football comes to Houston's aid amid devastating Hurricane Harvey destruction

15 mins ago

Sam Ehlinger watches West Lake HS game on Friday night

Sam Ehlinger watches West Lake HS game on Friday night

15 mins ago

Make Your Pick with Jason McIntyre: College Football Week 4

Make Your Pick with Jason McIntyre: College Football Week 4

8 hours ago

SDSU vs Air Force | What to Watch For

SDSU vs Air Force | What to Watch For

8 hours ago

Film Breakdown: Aztecs defense stands strong against Stanford

Film Breakdown: Aztecs defense stands strong against Stanford

8 hours ago

More College Football Videos»