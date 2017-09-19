Mike Pereira thinks NFL should change OT format | LAST CALL
After watching the overtime excitement in last weekend's Texas-USC thriller, Mike Pereira thinks the NFL should change its OT policy.
More College Football Videos
Mike Pereira thinks NFL should change OT format | LAST CALL
1 hr ago
Joel Klatt's Week 4 Top 10 | FOX COLLEGE FOOTBALL
17 hours ago
Colin Cowherd says the Dallas Cowboys remind him of this college team
23 hours ago
Jared Goff drills ref in the head with errant throw
1 day ago
USC outlasts Texas 27-24 in an epic, back-and-forth, must-see 2OT classic
2 days ago
Washington cruises past Fresno State 48-16
2 days ago
More College Football Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED