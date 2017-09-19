Joel Klatt’s Week 4 Top 10 | FOX COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Oklahoma has a shot vs ANY team with Baker Mayfield on the field.

More College Football Videos

Joel Klatt's Week 4 Top 10 | FOX COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Joel Klatt's Week 4 Top 10 | FOX COLLEGE FOOTBALL

1 hr ago

Colin Cowherd says the Dallas Cowboys remind him of this college team

Colin Cowherd says the Dallas Cowboys remind him of this college team

7 hours ago

Jared Goff drills ref in the head with errant throw

Jared Goff drills ref in the head with errant throw

1 day ago

USC outlasts Texas 27-24 in an epic, back-and-forth, must-see 2OT classic

USC outlasts Texas 27-24 in an epic, back-and-forth, must-see 2OT classic

1 day ago

Washington cruises past Fresno State 48-16

Washington cruises past Fresno State 48-16

1 day ago

USC QB Sam Darnold: 'It was such a great game, it was awesome to be a part of'

USC QB Sam Darnold: 'It was such a great game, it was awesome to be a part of'

1 day ago

More College Football Videos»