DeShon Elliot returns interception 38-yards for Texas touchdown

DeShon Elliot picks off Sam Darnold and returns it 38-yards for a Texas touchdown, knotting the game at 7.

More College Football Videos

Nick Fitzgerald and the Mississippi State Bulldogs upset the No. 12 LSU Tigers 37-7

Nick Fitzgerald and the Mississippi State Bulldogs upset the No. 12 LSU Tigers 37-7

Just now

USC scores 56-yard TD just before halftime to take a 14-7 lead against Texas

USC scores 56-yard TD just before halftime to take a 14-7 lead against Texas

15 mins ago

Jalen Hurts and the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide throttle the Colorado State Rams 41-23

Jalen Hurts and the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide throttle the Colorado State Rams 41-23

15 mins ago

DeShon Elliot returns interception 38-yards for Texas touchdown

DeShon Elliot returns interception 38-yards for Texas touchdown

15 mins ago

USC's Deontay Burnett lays out for incredible touchdown catch to give the Trojans an early lead

USC's Deontay Burnett lays out for incredible touchdown catch to give the Trojans an early lead

15 mins ago

Texas stuffs USC's Ronald Jones on 4th and 1 at the goal line

Texas stuffs USC's Ronald Jones on 4th and 1 at the goal line

1 hr ago

More College Football Videos»