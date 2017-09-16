No.7 Michigan outlasts Air Force, pulls away late for 29-13 win
Jim Harbaugh's Michigan defense stayed stout when it mattered, and the Wolverines defeated Air Force 29-13. Check out how it happened.
More College Football Videos
Robert Smith on No. 8 Ohio State: 'There's good talent, not elite talent'
15 mins ago
No.7 Michigan outlasts Air Force, pulls away late for 29-13 win
15 mins ago
Mason Rudolph hurls 5 TDs in No. 9 Oklahoma State's 59-21 rout over Pitt
15 mins ago
NIU Wolfpack defense smothers Tanner Lee and Nebraska to pull off the upset win
1 hr ago
Nebraska gains possession on big NIU muffed punt return - but should they have? Mike Pereira breaks it down
1 hr ago
Did officials make the right call on the Tanner Lee non-fumble? Mike Pereira explains
3 hours ago
More College Football Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOW