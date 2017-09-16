Nebraska gains possession on big NIU muffed punt return – but should they have? Mike Pereira breaks it down

Should Nebraska have gotten the ball here? Mike Pereira explains why it was a pretty big break for the Cornhuskers.

More College Football Videos

Nebraska gains possession on big NIU muffed punt return - but should they have? Mike Pereira breaks it down

Nebraska gains possession on big NIU muffed punt return - but should they have? Mike Pereira breaks it down

15 mins ago

Did officials make the right call on the Tanner Lee non-fumble? Mike Pereira explains

Did officials make the right call on the Tanner Lee non-fumble? Mike Pereira explains

1 hr ago

Tanner Lee throws pick-6 to start the scoring in Nebraska

Tanner Lee throws pick-6 to start the scoring in Nebraska

2 hours ago

Vince Young and Matt Leinart face off one more time to reminisce about the 2006 Rose Bowl

Vince Young and Matt Leinart face off one more time to reminisce about the 2006 Rose Bowl

2 hours ago

Joel Klatt makes his Week 3 picks | FOX COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Joel Klatt makes his Week 3 picks | FOX COLLEGE FOOTBALL

3 hours ago

Rocky Long loves the high expectations for his Aztecs

Rocky Long loves the high expectations for his Aztecs

22 hours ago

More College Football Videos»