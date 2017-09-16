Tanner Lee throws pick-6 to start the scoring in Nebraska

Tanner Lee wishes he had this throw back, as NIU took it to the house for a 7-0 lead.

More College Football Videos

Tanner Lee throws pick-6 to start the scoring in Nebraska

Tanner Lee throws pick-6 to start the scoring in Nebraska

15 mins ago

Vince Young and Matt Leinart face off one more time to reminisce about the 2006 Rose Bowl

Vince Young and Matt Leinart face off one more time to reminisce about the 2006 Rose Bowl

1 hr ago

Joel Klatt makes his Week 3 picks | FOX COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Joel Klatt makes his Week 3 picks | FOX COLLEGE FOOTBALL

1 hr ago

Rocky Long loves the high expectations for his Aztecs

Rocky Long loves the high expectations for his Aztecs

20 hours ago

Rocky Long breaks down what to expect from Stanford on Saturday

Rocky Long breaks down what to expect from Stanford on Saturday

23 hours ago

USC Trojans vs Texas Longhorns | Preview | FOX COLLEGE FOOTBALL

USC Trojans vs Texas Longhorns | Preview | FOX COLLEGE FOOTBALL

23 hours ago

More College Football Videos»