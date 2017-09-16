Joel Klatt makes his Week 3 picks | FOX COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Don't doubt the defending national champs on the road at Louisville

More College Football Videos

Joel Klatt makes his Week 3 picks | FOX COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Joel Klatt makes his Week 3 picks | FOX COLLEGE FOOTBALL

1 hr ago

Rocky Long loves the high expectations for his Aztecs

Rocky Long loves the high expectations for his Aztecs

17 hours ago

Rocky Long breaks down what to expect from Stanford on Saturday

Rocky Long breaks down what to expect from Stanford on Saturday

20 hours ago

USC Trojans vs Texas Longhorns | Preview | FOX COLLEGE FOOTBALL

USC Trojans vs Texas Longhorns | Preview | FOX COLLEGE FOOTBALL

20 hours ago

Film Breakdown: Rashaad Penny's 95-yard TD run and 99-yard KO return at ASU

Film Breakdown: Rashaad Penny's 95-yard TD run and 99-yard KO return at ASU

21 hours ago

Personal connections exist beyond the field in the SDSU-Stanford matchup

Personal connections exist beyond the field in the SDSU-Stanford matchup

21 hours ago

More College Football Videos»