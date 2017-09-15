Make Your Pick with Jason McIntyre: College Football Week 3

Jason McIntyre chooses his favorites for College Football's week 3 in this edition of Make Your Pick.

More College Football Videos

Make Your Pick with Jason McIntyre: College Football Week 3

Make Your Pick with Jason McIntyre: College Football Week 3

2 hours ago

CIF-SS Alumni Watch: Iman Marshall, DB, USC (Long Beach Poly)

CIF-SS Alumni Watch: Iman Marshall, DB, USC (Long Beach Poly)

2 hours ago

Matt Leinart's Heisman Hopefuls after Week 2

Matt Leinart's Heisman Hopefuls after Week 2

5 hours ago

Is SDSU on the verge of being a dominant college football program?

Is SDSU on the verge of being a dominant college football program?

10 hours ago

Rashaad Penny, Aztecs host No. 19 Stanford Saturday

Rashaad Penny, Aztecs host No. 19 Stanford Saturday

1 day ago

Chuck Pagano isn't on the hot seat, he's in the ejector seat

Chuck Pagano isn't on the hot seat, he's in the ejector seat

1 day ago

More College Football Videos»