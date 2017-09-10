Stanford’s Bryce Love goes 75-yards for rushing touchdown, ties the game at 7
Stanford's Bryce Love goes 75-yards down the sideline for a touchdown to even the score at 7.
More College Football Videos
Watch Louisiana Tech face 3rd and 93 after losing 87 yards on 2nd and goal
2 hours ago
Minnesota vs Oregon State | Highlights | FOX COLLEGE FOOTBALL
3 hours ago
Josh Rosen's 5 touchdown passes lead UCLA to 56-23 rout of Hawaii
10 hours ago
Jalen Hurts and the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide trounce the Fresno State Bulldogs 41-10
10 hours ago
No. 4 Penn State handles Pittsburgh 33-14 in Happy Valley
10 hours ago
Baker Mayfield plants an Oklahoma flag at midfield after crushing Ohio State in Columbus
11 hours ago