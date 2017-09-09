Will Grier throws 5 TDs in West Virginia’s win over East Carolina
Watch Will Grier's excellent day as his Mountaineers defeated the Pirates.
More College Football Videos
Watch Louisiana Tech face 3rd and 93 after losing 87 yards on 2nd and goal
2 hours ago
Minnesota vs Oregon State | Highlights | FOX COLLEGE FOOTBALL
3 hours ago
Josh Rosen's 5 touchdown passes lead UCLA to 56-23 rout of Hawaii
10 hours ago
Jalen Hurts and the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide trounce the Fresno State Bulldogs 41-10
10 hours ago
No. 4 Penn State handles Pittsburgh 33-14 in Happy Valley
10 hours ago
Baker Mayfield plants an Oklahoma flag at midfield after crushing Ohio State in Columbus
12 hours ago