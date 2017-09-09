Will Grier throws 5 TDs in West Virginia’s win over East Carolina

Watch Will Grier's excellent day as his Mountaineers defeated the Pirates.

More College Football Videos

Watch Louisiana Tech face 3rd and 93 after losing 87 yards on 2nd and goal

Watch Louisiana Tech face 3rd and 93 after losing 87 yards on 2nd and goal

2 hours ago

Minnesota vs Oregon State | Highlights | FOX COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Minnesota vs Oregon State | Highlights | FOX COLLEGE FOOTBALL

3 hours ago

Josh Rosen's 5 touchdown passes lead UCLA to 56-23 rout of Hawaii

Josh Rosen's 5 touchdown passes lead UCLA to 56-23 rout of Hawaii

10 hours ago

Jalen Hurts and the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide trounce the Fresno State Bulldogs 41-10

Jalen Hurts and the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide trounce the Fresno State Bulldogs 41-10

10 hours ago

No. 4 Penn State handles Pittsburgh 33-14 in Happy Valley

No. 4 Penn State handles Pittsburgh 33-14 in Happy Valley

10 hours ago

Baker Mayfield plants an Oklahoma flag at midfield after crushing Ohio State in Columbus

Baker Mayfield plants an Oklahoma flag at midfield after crushing Ohio State in Columbus

12 hours ago

More College Football Videos»