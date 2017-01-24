Zach Banner and Stevie Tu’ikolovatu Measure In At Senior Bowl

USC offensive tackle Zach Banner and nose tackle Stevie Tu’ikolovatu turned heads on measurement day at the Senior Bowl.

The Senior Bowl kicked off their week of practices in Mobile, Alabama on Tuesday with measurements and a pair of Trojans were the talk of the town.

Two of USC’s biggest players from 2016, Zach Banner and Stevie Tu’ikolovatu, were on hand to try to improve their prospects ahead of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Banner weighed in at 361 pounds, standing 6-foot-8 with hand size of 10 3/4 inches, arms measured at 33 5/8 and a wingspan of 82 6/8.

Among all the players measured at the Senior Bowl on Tuesday, Banner was the heaviest and the tallest.

Tu’ikolovatu also turned some heads weighing in at 350 pounds. He was listed on USC’s 2016 roster at 320 pounds.

He also measured at 6-foot-1 with 9 7/8-inch hands, 31 7/8-inch arms and a wingspan of 78 3/8.

With measurements locked in and the first practice kicked off, here’s some of the commentary observers had for Banner and Tu’ikolovatu…

On Zach Banner:

15 minute break and then the North team weighs in. AKA 16.5 minutes until everyone marvels at Zach Banner’s size. — Jackson Safon (@JacksonSafon) January 24, 2017

#USC OT Zach Banner HT: 6083

WT: 361 82″ wingspan, 10.6″ hands He has his own gravitational pull — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) January 24, 2017

Zach Banner, OT, USC: 6083, 361. One of the largest dudes I’ve ever seen — Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) January 24, 2017

This USC offensive lineman Zach Banner is the largest football player I’ve ever seen. Bigger than Bryant McKinnie. — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) January 24, 2017

Zach Banner, OT, USC: HT: 6083″

WT: 361

Hand: 1068″

Arm: 3358″ Hard to believe people are that big. — Shane Alexander (@Alexander1Great) January 24, 2017

Former USC offensive tackle Zach Banner weighed 361 pounds today at the Senior Bowl. That’s still 26 pounds lighter than his junior season. — Joey Kaufman (@joeyrkaufman) January 24, 2017

Zach Banner just said he’s lost 20 pounds since the Rose Bowl and plans to lose another 30 before the combine. #SeniorBowl — Jackson Safon (@JacksonSafon) January 24, 2017

Zach Banner – OL – USC: 6083/361: carrying too much weight up front. But better than I expected for his weight — Brandon Thorn (@VeteranScout) January 24, 2017

Massive USC OT Zach Banner was surprisingly good and won most of his 1v1 matchups, only beaten around the edge once #seniorbowl — Mike Margittai NFL (@DraftMaverick) January 24, 2017

Zach Banner just weighed in at 6’8, 361. My goodness. – AJ — 2017 NFL Draft (@DraftRT) January 24, 2017

#USC tackle Zach Banner is having some fun, taking handoffs in warm-ups from fellow PAC-12 player Sefo Liufau. pic.twitter.com/gPc4hsSgTf — Jackson Safon (@JacksonSafon) January 24, 2017

On Stevie Tu’ikolovatu:

The best Noise guard in this draft is overaged Stevie Tu’Ikolovatu. 6011 350(!) 31 7/8″ arms and 9 7/8″ hands — Issa Coach (@DraftOrtiz) January 24, 2017

DeAndre Hopkins, 4th-year pro, is younger than Stevie Tu’ikolovatu and within 100 days of Carroll Phillips, who will be at the Senior Bowl. — Justis Mosqueda (@JuMosq) January 22, 2017

Youngest players at the Senior Bowl: Jourdan Lewis (21.4 y/o)

Jonnu Smith

Justin Evans Oldest: Stevie Tu’ikolovatu (25.6 y/o) — JR (@JReidDraftScout) January 24, 2017

#USC DT Stevie Tu’ikolovatu HT: 6011

WT: 350 That’s a big boy — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) January 24, 2017

Stevie Tu’ikolovatu came in at 6’1, 350. And they pronounced his namen correctly! #USC pic.twitter.com/WEHdEdnVgm — Jackson Safon (@JacksonSafon) January 24, 2017

2017 NFL Draft Pronunciation Guide – Senior Bowl Edition! USC DT Stevie Tu’ikolovatu is “tooey-kolo-va-too”. https://t.co/QFFblIJk6I — Scott Wright (@DraftCountdown) January 24, 2017

Back to back on back on #seniorbowl scales: La Tech WR Trent Taylor, 177 lbs

USC DT Stevie Tu’ikolovatu, 350 lbs — Eric Edholm (@Eric_Edholm) January 24, 2017

Stevie Tu’ikolovatu #SeniorBowl weigh-in. The former USC and Utah DT recorded a 12.6% Run Stop Percentage in 2016, 4th best among DTs. pic.twitter.com/fP487Qgjrq — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) January 24, 2017

North:

RBs: Hunt & Smith

WRs: Kupp & Jones

OL: Feeney, Moton, Morgan

DL: Smoot, Johnson, Tu’ikolovatu#SeniorBowl — Jackson Safon (@JacksonSafon) January 25, 2017

Banner and Tu’ikolovatu will continue to participate in practices this week until Saturday when the Senior Bowl kicks off at 12:30 p.m. on NFL Network.

