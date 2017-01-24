Zach Banner and Stevie Tu’ikolovatu Measure In At Senior Bowl

USC offensive tackle Zach Banner and nose tackle Stevie Tu’ikolovatu turned heads on measurement day at the Senior Bowl.

The Senior Bowl kicked off their week of practices in Mobile, Alabama on Tuesday with measurements and a pair of Trojans were the talk of the town.

Two of USC’s biggest players from 2016, Zach Banner and Stevie Tu’ikolovatu, were on hand to try to improve their prospects ahead of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Banner weighed in at 361 pounds, standing 6-foot-8 with hand size of 10 3/4 inches, arms measured at 33 5/8 and a wingspan of 82 6/8.

Among all the players measured at the Senior Bowl on Tuesday, Banner was the heaviest and the tallest.

Tu’ikolovatu also turned some heads weighing in at 350 pounds. He was listed on USC’s 2016 roster at 320 pounds.

He also measured at 6-foot-1 with 9 7/8-inch hands, 31 7/8-inch arms and a wingspan of 78 3/8.

With measurements locked in and the first practice kicked off, here’s some of the commentary observers had for Banner and Tu’ikolovatu…

On Zach Banner:

On Stevie Tu’ikolovatu:

Banner and Tu’ikolovatu will continue to participate in practices this week until Saturday when the Senior Bowl kicks off at 12:30 p.m. on NFL Network.

