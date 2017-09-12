YSU’s Pelini: QB Wells ‘will be fine’

(STATS) – Youngstown State’s quarterback depth could prove valuable as last year’s FCS runner-up navigates its schedule.

Starting quarterback Hunter Wells suffered what coach Bo Pelini called a slightly separated right throwing shoulder during the No. 8 Penguins’ 30-0 win over Robert Morris on Saturday. Backup Nathan Mays, a redshirt sophomore, replaced Wells early in the game and played well, completing 13 of 17 passes for 149 yards and his first career touchdown pass.

Wells watched much of the game out of uniform wearing a sling, but X-rays were negative, prompting Pelini to say the senior “will be fine.”

There seems to be little reason to rush Wells back with 0-2 Central Connecticut State visiting Youngstown next Saturday and a bye week after that.

The Penguins are deep enough at the position that redshirt senior Ricky Davis, who made six starts under center last season, has switched to wide receiver. Wells, a starter in 2015, regained the No. 1 job in late October before the Penguins made their run to the championship game.