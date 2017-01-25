WWE’s Mark Henry Sends Message to Texas Football Target

WWE Superstar Mark Henry sent a message to Texas Football prospect, K’Lavon Chaisson.

Mark Henry has been a mainstay in the WWE for the past two decades. Few have been around longer than he has at age 45. He’s won World title, competed at WrestleMania, and has faced some of the company’s biggest names. Before that, however, he would star at Texas as a world record weightlifter.

Henry still does ambassador work for the Longhorns, as recently as last week for a visit. He also issued a message on Twitter to Texas Football target, K’Lavon Chaisson, one of the nation’s top unsigned defensive end prospects. Henry would partly say, “…the mentors at Texas want to make you a gentleman and great human being!”

@WhosThatGuy4 Young man you will never be alone, the mentors at Texas want to make you a gentleman and great human being! Support in life. — TheMarkHenry (@TheMarkHenry) January 22, 2017

247Sports.com has Texas as the favorite to land Chaisson just days before National Signing Day. He’s a four-star prospect out of Houston, TX and No. 34 overall in the site’s National Composite ranking.

On January 20, Chaisson made an official visit to Austin, which likely means Texas will be one of his top choices come February 1. He also visited Colorado on Monday and still has a date set up with USC for Friday.

If Texas can land Chaisson, he would add to a defensive unit that already acquired JUCO inside linebacker prospect, Gary Johnson. He’s potentially set to become the starter for the 2017 season and move Malik Jefferson back to the outside. If Chaisson doesn’t get redshirted, he should at least play in front of them on the defensive line and get his opportunity to work through a rotation.

Will Mark Henry’s words impact Chaisson? We’ll have to see by the time National Signing Day rolls around next week. If so, this would further push Tom Herman’s first recruiting class toward the top 10 in the nation.

