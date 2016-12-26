WVU Football: Russell Athletic Bowl Matchups

The WVU Football team will travel to Orlando, Fla. for their Dec. 28 matchup with the Miami Hurricanes in the Russell Athletic Bowl. All three sides of the ball will be key in order for the Mountaineers to come out victorious, but we’re going to get into some specific matchups to watch on each.

Hurricane quarterback Brad Kaaya’s numbers are impressive from the final few weeks of the season, throwing ten touchdowns to only one interception in the month of November. As always, Tony Gibson’s defense will be expected to play great, especially with Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year Rasul Douglas. On offense, Skyler Howard will have one final test against a Hurricane team that ranks 13th in scoring defense – giving up only 18.9 points per game. This shouldn’t worry ‘Eer fans, though; Miami surrendered 37 points to Virginia Tech and 27 to Notre Dame in back-to-back losses in late October. Kicking is always important, but the return game could set up great field position for either team or derail drives before they even get started. Are you ready for some bowling?!

Brad Kaaya’s mother is best-known for her famous send-off in Ice Cube’s 1995 hit movie Friday, but her son Brad shines brightest on the football field. He’s thrown for 3,250 yards and 23 touchdowns this season with only seven interceptions. He’s not as much of a threat as Mountaineer quarterback Skyler Howard on the ground, but he has used his legs for one score. Kaaya averages 273.5 yards per game through the air, and completes 61 percent of his passes. Every good quarterback needs players on the receiving end, and Kaaya’s teammates work wonders for the signal-caller. Freshman Ahmmon Richards, senior Stacy Coley and sophomore tight end David Njoku are all north of 600 receiving yards on the year, and Coley leads the team with nine touchdowns. Njoku is an excellent athlete at the tight end position, and has 38 catches for seven scores.

Tony Gibson’s defense will have to contain the rushing attack of Mark Walton and Joseph Yearby, but their secondary could make things easier if they simply play to their potential. Rasul Douglas is tied for the nation’s lead in interceptions with eight, but competes in all facets of the game. A key attribute for West Virginia defenders – regardless of position – is tackling. The safeties are especially big contributors in the run game for Gibson’s 3-3-5 stack defense; even the corners come off the edge to make plays. Three of the top eight leading tacklers for the Mountaineers are safeties – Jarrod Harper, Jeremy Tyler, and Kyzir White. Douglas is fourth on the team with 62 tackles. Turnovers have been an important part of WVU’s defense as well, intercepting 14 passes from opposing quarterbacks. They’ve also racked up 22 sacks as a team, with 11 total contributors. There’s a number of seniors on this defense who are hoping for one last victory on their way out of town, and here’s to hoping they get it done!

Skyler Howard followed up a superb bowl performance last season with over 3,000 passing yards, 400 rushing yards and 35 total touchdowns this year, all while leading the Mountaineers to their ninth 10-win season in program history. For a kid who’s certainly earned his spot for the Mountaineers, he’ll be expected to have one final performance that dazzles. The Mountaineers passing attack is more balanced than Miami’s, with three players having at least five touchdowns (Shelton Gibson has eight, Ka’Raun White & Daikiel Shorts, Jr. each have five). Miami’s secondary will be up for the challenge with seniors Corn Elder, Jamal Carter, Sr. and Rayshawn Jenkins. Howard will also be facing three freshman linebackers that seem to get better by the day. Coach Dana Holgorsen’s running game should have it’s full stable of backs healthy, but expect Howard to lay it all on the line in his final game for the program.

Gibson caught four passes in last year’s bowl victory against Arizona State, amassing 143 yards and a score in the process. Shorts, Jr. tallied six catches, 97 yards and two touchdowns in the contest. This season was an extension of that, and the matchup versus the Hurricanes should be an exciting one.

West Virginia kicker Mike Molina played well all year, but struggled in the final game of the season against Baylor, only making one of three attempts. It didn’t change the outcome, but it would’ve amplified their 3-point victory margin. He’s virtually automatic on extra points though, making all of his 49 season attempts. Punter Billy Kinney has done well when called upon too, punting the ball 51 times with a 41-yard average.

Gary Jennings was on the receiving end of a Howard touchdown pass in the bowl game against Arizona State last year. It was only one of two catches for Jennings, and his role this season has primarily been returning punts. He did catch a touchdown in the season finale, but it was only his second of the season. If Jennings does well returning punts, it should help jumpstart Howard and the offense. Another important piece to any successful special teams is playing with few penalties. Rarely do you see a punt or kickoff without some laundry on the field from the referees. If WVU can play without shooting themselves in the foot, they’ll end in great position to beat the Hurricanes.

This article originally appeared on