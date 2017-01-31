WVU Football: Massive Pick Up For the Mountaineers

The WVU Football program landed one of their biggest recruits from the JuCo ranks.

WVU Football just got a little bit bigger – literally. The Mountaineers added the 6’7″, 335 lbs. Isaiah Hardy to their 2017 roster. Hardy had offers from the likes of Auburn and Missouri, but this massive prospect decided that Morgantown was the place for him. He visited the campus last weekendthen followed it up with a commitment. Mark Duda, Harry’s last head coach, had this to say of the new Mountaineer.

“He didn’t really respond to a lot of schools,” said Duda to EerSports.com. “He’s just had interest in a couple of them, and West Virginia was a main one.”

This is a long time coming for the Mountaineers. They offered Hardy last February after he stopped by the school to check out the place. Once he visited Morgantown, his recruitment really slowed down. Hardy has always wanted to get an offer from WVU and now he has just that.

Things were a bit unclear when West Virginia parted ways with offensive line coach Ron Crook, but that didn’t stop his successors Joe Wicklilne and Mark Scott from visiting Hardy in New Jersey. Hardy makes the 19th commit for the Mountaineers in the 2017 class. Dana Holgorsen and the Mountaineers are familiar with the JuCo system, though; they have a slew of JuCo talent on the current roster.

Hakeem Bailey: The 6’1″, 190 lbs. cornerback from Iowa Western C.C. is set to join the team. Bailey originally was a signee to Marshall University out of high school.

Jalen Harvey: The 6’2″, 225 lbs defensive lineman from Northwest Mississippi C.C. originally signed with Syracuse, but redshirted his freshman year before leaving the program.

Dominique Maiden: The 6’5″, 210 lbs. receiver is from Riverside City College California. Maiden helped propel Riverside City to the Southern California Bowl in 2016.

Quondarius Qualls: The 6’2″, 220 lbs. linebacker joins his Northwest Mississippi C.C. teammate Jalen Harvey. In 2016, Qualls finished with 55 tackles, 9.5 sacks, and three pass breakups, also snagging one interception.

