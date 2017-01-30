WVU Football: ‘Eers Pick Up Two Out-of-State Commits

The WVU Football program added an offensive weapon and a defensive lineman to their 2017 recruiting class on Monday with announcements from two players just days before National Signing Day.

Reggie Roberson is a 3-star (247sports) recruit from Mesquite, Texas that garnered attention within not only the Big 12, but from schools all over. He had offers from Washington State, Utah, Illinois and Kansas, among others.

After Roberson’s official visit to Morgantown Jan. 27 through the 29, he made his announcement live on KDFW FOX 4 News (Dallas), but released a tweet for those on social media.

Weeks earlier, Mountaineer head coach Dana Holgorsen and wide receiver’s coach Tyron Carrier paid an in-house visit to Roberson to show their interest.

As a senior, he totaled 60 catches for 1,060 yards and 11 touchdowns. Roberson was also featured on specials teams, totaling a combined 800 kick and punt return yards and scoring twice, one phase of the game the ‘Eers struggled last season. With the departures of Shelton Gibson and Daikiel Shorts at wide receiver, there are positions up for grabs. But Steven Smothers, Marcus Simms and incoming freshman Tevin Bush will be reaching and clawing all summer for those reps.

While players all over the country will be making decisions up through Wednesday’s National Signing Day, another recruit made his announcement Monday; Lamonte McDougle. McDougle is also a 3-star (247sports) recruit, but he hails from Florida. With about 20 offers, he could’ve played in almost any conference he wanted to.

While visiting over the weekend, McDougle attended the WVU Men’s Basketball game against Texas A&M. Not many schools offer what West Virginia does both on the gridiron and the hardwood.

With McDougle’s 9 p.m. decision, he announced his commitment to WVU. After some key players moved on from last year’s defensive line, McDougle is one of about seven freshman, sophomores and JuCo transfer’s who are in line for possible snaps. It’ll be interesting to see who can make a difference, but McDougle is an interesting prospect and an encouraging signing for the Mountaineers and their reload.

