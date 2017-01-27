WR Jamire Calvin Commits , Eludes Washington Husky Recruiting Class 2017
The 2017 Washington Husky Recruiting prospects shrank In Number Today as WR Jamire Calvin Commits To Nebraska, eludes Washington Huskies
The Washington Husky Recruiting class of 2017 ALMOST grew to 18 today, as 3-star Wide Receiver Jamire Calvin from Los Angeles California decided to commit to his college of choice today.
The final 2 college choices for me are Nebraska and Washington State. #GoCougs #GBR
— Jamire Calvin (@Jcalv6) January 25, 2017
But in the end, close in not the same as bullseye. Unfortuntely, the field of prospects shrank by one as he elected the University of Nebraska. Calvin hails from Cathedral High School, stands 5-foot-10 and weigns in at 149 pounds. He is graded 78 by SCOUT.com
Next Chapter, Lincoln Nebraska! 🌽 pic.twitter.com/PhwtE7pQlS
— Jamire Calvin (@Jcalv6) January 27, 2017
The Washington Huskies are not going to lose sleep in losing Jamire Calvin. On one hand, while a talented young man, he would likely have been red-shirted or relegated to return specialist this season.
On the other hand, the team has commitments from three very talented young men at wide receiver:
Wide Receiver 4-star wide receiver Terrell Bynum
3-star wide receiver Alex Cook
3-star wide receiver Ty Jones
Meanwhile, the team is losing WR John Ross III to the 2017 NFL Draft.
The Washington Husky Recruiting Class of 2017 still has plenty of young men to persuade in the remaining five days until National Signing Day. If you want to get a sneak preview of the projected 2017 Washington Husky recruiting class , we have that compiled for you as well.
