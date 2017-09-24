WIU win at Coastal is ninth for FCS

(STATS) – Take the money and run … to a win.

Western Illinois was bought out of a scheduled home game against Coastal Carolina following the Chanticleers’ move from the FCS to the FBS. The 19th-ranked Leathernecks didn’t just settle for a pay day, they posted a 52-10 rout of the Sun Belt program Saturday night.

Redshirt junior Sean McGuire completed 17 of 19 passes for 276 yards and three touchdowns as the Missouri Valley Conference program improved to 3-0 under second-year coach Charlie Fisher. The Leathernecks have posted two straight (they beat Northern Illinois last season) and eight all-time FBS wins.

The victory was the ninth for an FCS team against an FBS program this season, with at least one in each of the first four full weeks.

The other wins:

Week 1: Tennessee State 17, Georgia State 10; James Madison 34, East Carolina 14; Howard 43, UNLV 40; Liberty 48, Baylor 45.

Week 2: New Hampshire 22, Georgia Southern 12; South Dakota 35, Bowling Green 27.

Week 3: North Carolina A&T 35, Charlotte 31; Idaho State 30, Nevada 28.