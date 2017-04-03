WIU sets 2019 game at Colorado State

(STATS) – Western Illinois will play Colorado State for the first time when they visit Fort Collins on Sept. 7, 2019.

“It’s a great opportunity for our football program to compete against a quality FBS opponent in Colorado State,” WIU athletic director Matt Tanney said in announcing the matchup on Monday. “They’re opening a new stadium this season, which should only further enhance the experience for our student-athletes.”

Western Illinois coach Charlie Fisher is entering his second season with the Leathernecks after debuting with a 6-5 record last year.