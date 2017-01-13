Wisconsin Football: Who Will Be the Badgers Next DC?

Possible Candidates to Replace Defensive Coordinator Justin Wilcox

Wisconsin Football has again been hit by the coaching carousel as it appears the Badgers will again loss their Defensive Coordinator for another job. According to sources the Cal Golden Bears have offered the Head Coaching job to Badgers Defensive Coordinator Justin Wilcox, and it appears likely he will indeed take them up on that offer. After just one season Wilcox will depart Wisconsin, who was the replacement of the very popular Dave Aranda who departed for LSU after three seasons. Being burned by the coaching carousel is something Wisconsin Football fans are all too familiar with over the past decade, and this departure is no different. Losing out on another top defensive mind is a struggle as the Badgers appeared to find someone who would provide stability to the defense to keep pace with the stability that the offense has going forward. But as of earlier this week, and rumors increasing last night, it appears as though that will not be the case and the Badgers will again be in search of a new face to the Defense. Just who might the Badgers bring in to fill that void? Here are a few likely possibilities.

Charlie Partridge

While it appears likely that Chryst will want to remain internal in the transition, there is one other name that really sticks out in the group of possible candidates, former UW assistant Charlie Partridge. Recently, Partridge was let go from his Head Coaching position at Florida Atlantic and replaced by Lane Kiffin. Partridge is very familiar with Wisconsin Football and Head Coach Paul Chryst as they worked together for many seasons while Chryst was still the offensive coordinator for Wisconsin. He has a reputation for being a great teacher of the game, but his lack of success as a head coach and lack of familiarity recently is something that should make all Wisconsin fans a bit weary. Partridge went 3-9 in all three seasons as the Head Coach at FAU, and ranked 124th out of 128 teams in total defense. After giving up 77 points to Middle Tennessee Partridge was let go by the Owls. While he certainly is familiar with Wisconsin and Coach Chryst, he does not fit or make as much sense as other candidates. While he may not get the Defensive Coordinator position, he could certainly replace our next candidate if he were to make the jump into that role.

Tim Tibesar

Another internal option for Head Coach Paul Chryst is that of Inside Linebacker Coach Tim Tibesar. Tibesar is highly regarded at UW for obvious reasons as he’s had quite a row of linebackers come through during his time at Wisconsin. Tibesar was the favorite to get the job after Aranda left until Wilcox’s name came around. Tibesar helped Aranda and Wilcox build one of the nations top defense’s over the past two seasons and could be rewarded for his efforts. Tibesar has been all over in his coaching career at many different levels. Prior to Wisconsin Tibesar was the defensive coordinator for Purdue, a defensive consult for Northwestern, a Linebacker Coach for the Chicago Bears, and a position coach in the Canadian Football league. Tibesar has found a home in Madison, and could get a promotion for his efforts thus far. Tibesar is familiar with the scheme, and the personell he has in place. The Badgers are loaded at the linebacker position, and many of the stars have worked closely with Tibesar in the past. Tibesar can go toe to toe with anyone in terms of experience and familiarity at UW, which could give him the advantage over the other candidates.

Jim Leonhard

The obvious candidate is former Badger Safety Jim Leonhard. Leonhard was a fan favorite during his time at UW, and went on to have a somewhat successful career in the NFL before cutting it short. Leonhard is a family man, and felt that time at home with his family was something he just could not pass up on any longer. Leonhard wanted to remain around the game of football, and was quickly brought onto the Badgers staff to help out the defense as the Defensive Back’s coach. Leonhard studied under Aranda during his brief retirement stint, and is now thriving as an important part of Wisconsin Football. The move to Leonhard seems to make the most sense, but there will certainly be doubters despite his popularity. While he is a defensive mind, he is not as familiar with the front seven, which could be an issue for Wisconsin who is deep in those positions. He’s only been in the college coaching game for a little under a year, but experience did not stop Chryst from bringing him on in the first place. Leonhard will have new faces on the defensive side of the ball, and may be better suited still focused in that position, but familiarity is something Chryst is looking for and Leonhard certainly fits that role.

