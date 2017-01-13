Wisconsin Football: Plenty of Blocking Returning Next Season

Unlike the offensive skilled positions, the fullbacks and offensive line are returning many familiar faces, as well as experience. Between the two position groups, Wisconsin will only be losing one player. The offensive line is losing All-American left tackle Ryan Ramczyk to the NFL draft. This won’t be the first time that Wisconsin has to replace an NFL level talent on the offensive line, and Wisconsin’s offensive line unit should still succeed.

Returning to the Line

The offensive line will be returning four starters from last season. Michael Deiter will be returning for his redshirt junior season at center. Deiter had the most experience on the offensive line going into last season, as he started every game two years ago. Jon Dietzen will also be returning at left guard for his second full season on the Wisconsin offensive line. Beau Benzschawel also returns next season at the right guard position. He has started 19 games over the past two seasons between right tackle/guard. Deiter, Dietzen and Benzschawel are the three clear-cut starters going into next season. The interior offensive line is a team strength going into 2017.

The interesting competition on the offensive line comes at the tackle position. The right tackle position is a two horse race at this point. In 2016, David Edwards and Jacob Maxwell fought for playing time on the right side of the offensive line all season. Both players come in as upperclassmen with experience to boot. If both Edwards and Maxwell can improve this spring, the Badgers may have found their right and left tackle.

The left tackle is the biggest question mark on the offensive line going into next season. If Edwards or Maxwell don’t step up and fill the void at left tackle, there really isn’t a clear option. One likely candidate to step in at left tackle is highly recruited Cole Van Lanen. Van Lanen was a four-star recruit out of Bay Port high school in Green Bay. He’s listed at 6’5” and 290 pounds on the Wisconsin roster. He will have the offseason to put on weight and continue to get stronger. Van Lanen may have the skill and size, but hasn’t played a down on the collegiate level. Ramczyk left a huge hole on the offensive line, but the Badgers always seem to have a next guy up mentality on the offensive line.

In the Mix

A few guys that could also have a say on how exactly the offensive line shakes out would be Micah Kapoi, Brett Connors, Kayden Lyles and Tyler Beach. Micah Kapoi started 10 games two seasons ago between left and right guard. He also saw action last season throughout the year. Kapoi not only could compete for a starting job on the offensive line, but would also provide depth for the Badgers. Brett Connors is also a guy that can play multiple positions and has played at both the tackle and center positions. Like Kapoi, he could also provide Wisconsin with more depth next season.

Kayden Lyles and Tyler Beach are highly coveted four-star recruits from the state of Wisconsin in the class of 2017. Lyles is a guard, while Beach plays tackle. Both guys might not come in and start right away, but could also provide depth for the Badgers in 2017. Both Lyles and Beach have the tools to carry on the Badger’s offensive line success in the future.

Fullback

The offensive line may have a few question marks next season, but the fullback position has none whatsoever. The Badgers return both Austin Ramesh and Alec Ingold. Ramesh will be a redshirt senior while Ingold enters his junior year. The Badgers used both Ramesh and Ingold equally last season. Ramesh carried the ball 17 times for 58 yards and three touchdowns. He also caught three passes for 24 yards. Ingold carried the ball 18 times for 44 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught six passes for 55 yards and two touchdowns.

Ingold is the better pass catcher and ball carrier. He was even used as a running back two seasons ago after Corey Clement was lost for the season due to a groin injury. Ramesh compliments Ingold by being the better run blocker at the position.

The Badgers will also have underclassmen Aaron Maternowski from Slinger, Wisconsin to round out the fullback position. Maternowski was a good sized freshman fullback at 6’1” and 240 pounds and could benefit from sitting behind and learning from Ramesh and Ingold. Ramesh and Ingold should share reps once again next seen and give Wisconsin stability at the fullback position.

Overall

The Badgers are returning many players on both the offensive line and at the fullback position. There are very few question marks when it comes to the guys that do the dirty work. The Badgers are a gritty hard-working team in general and rely on good offensive line and fullback play. With the players returning at these two positions, the Badgers should be poised to pound the football and continue to be the run dominant team that they are.

