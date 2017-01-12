Wisconsin Football: Looking at Wide Receiver and Tight End Position Next Season

The Wisconsin wide receiver and tight end positions have fewer question marks than the running back situation. The Badger’s big losses are Robert Wheelwright at the receiver position and Eric Steffens at the tight end position. Both players will be lost due to graduation. Steffens was a dependable player for the Badgers. Wheelwright had back-to-back solid seasons as a Badger’s wide receiver and could be tough to replace.

Wide Receiver

The Walk-ons

There will be a lot of competition at the receiver position, but not necessarily the most experience. The Badgers have many wide receivers on their roster that are walk-ons from the state of Wisconsin that have a chance to make some noise this season. Peter Roy, Ricky Finco, Henry Houden, Jack Popp, Adam Krumholz and Jack Dunn round out the walk-ons. Roy and Finco have seen some reps on special teams as well as during practice. The rest of the wideouts haven’t seen any action so far in their careers. Many of these receivers ultimately won’t factor into the wideout position during the 2017 season.

Class of 2017 Recruits

The Badgers also signed two three-star recruits out of Texas in the class of 2017 that will be freshman this upcoming season. Emmet Perry is the biggest of the two receivers at 6’2”. Perry also went to Desoto High School in Texas, the same one as current Badger Chris Orr. Green is smaller and may be a little slower than the average receiver. His forty time is in the 4.5 range. What he lacks in top end speed, he makes up for with his acceleration and agility. His acceleration and agility allows Green to run sharp crisp routes that will help him get open. Both Perry and Green led their high school teams to Texas State Championships in their senior year. Whether it be a walk-on or scholarship player, Wisconsin has young receivers that could have an impact on the passing game next season.

The Inexperienced

The Badgers have many returning players at the wide receiver position, but not many players that caught more than ten passes last season. Kendric Pryor was a freshman last season and didn’t record a catch all season. Pryor was a three-star recruit out of Illinois in 2016. He is a David Gilreath type player, as he’s 5’11” and 180 pounds with good speed. Pryor could help the Badgers spread the field as he has a recorded 4.4 forty-yard dash.

A.J. Taylor is another smaller wideout that could gain more playing time. Taylor goes 5’11 and 195 pounds. He was also a three-star recruit in the class of 2016 out of Missouri. Taylor caught three passes for 53 yards and also had four carries for 19 yards this season. He only saw action in five games this season and was never heavily used in any game.

Quintez Cephus is yet another young receiver on the Badger’s roster and might have the most promise. Cephus was another three-star recruit Wisconsin signed in the class of 2016. He goes 6’1” and 195 pounds from the state of Georgia. Cephus recorded four catches for 94 yards and also took five jet sweeps for 41 yards this season. Of all the young wideouts, Cephus saw the most action down the stretch. He received two touches in the Badger’s victory over Western Michigan in the Cotton Bowl. The young Wisconsin wideouts may lack experience and size, but shouldn’t lack opportunity next season.

The Upperclassmen

Even with a lack of experience at the position, the Badgers are returning a couple of experienced receivers to the mix. The first is George Rushing, who will be returning in 2017 as a senior. Rushing was a three-star recruit from Florida in the class of 2014. He is one of the taller receivers at 6’1”, but still only weighs 195 pounds. Rushing had 13 receptions for 136 yards this past season. He has also received jet sweep carries throughout his career. Rushing doesn’t have a lot of experience, but has the second most catches at the position heading into 2017.

The lone wideout with experience is Jazz Peavy. Peavy led the Badgers in receiving yards with 643 in 2016. He also had 43 receptions, which was second on the team behind tight end Troy Fumagalli. Peavy is the biggest receiving threat down the field the Badgers have. He will be leaned on heavily this upcoming season in the passing game and should continue to be Alex Hornibrook’s favorite target.

The Badgers have a clear number one receiver in Jazz Peavy, but after that, the receiver position is wide open. Chryst and the Badgers need the young wideouts to step up in a big way in 2017 to take the pressure off of Peavy. Don’t be surprised if one of the homegrown walk-on receivers from the state of Wisconsin make the most of the opportunity at the receiver position this upcoming season. The Badgers may be inexperienced at wide receiver, but have enough talent on the roster for players to emerge and step up into a role.

Tight End

The Badgers are in the same situation at the tight end position as they are at receiver. They have a number of walk-on tight ends from the state of Wisconsin that don’t seem to be in a great position to compete for playing time next season. The Badgers also signed Jake Ferguson, grandson of Barry Alvarez, who was a tight end at nearby Madison Memorial. Ferguson is listed at 6’5 and 210 pounds as a senior in high school. He is also a four-star recruit and the number six-rated tight end in the country for the class of 2017. Wisconsin also has a number of returning tight ends next season.

Jake Hescock was a freshman this season, but didn’t receive any playing time. Hescock is 6’7” and 250 pounds from Connecticut. He was a three-star recruit in the class of 2016. He could be a wildcard this upcoming season that many fans haven’t heard of.

Players to Watch

Zander Neuville is another interesting player for Wisconsin. Neuville saw action this season mainly as a premier blocking tight end. He didn’t record a reception this season, but was a key part to many of Wisconsin’s short yardage situations as a blocker. His lack of receptions could have been due to switching from defensive end to tight end last summer. He could use the offseason to work on his pass catching skills and potentially turn some heads next season. If he progresses, he could potentially help take over the departed Eric Steffens’ blocking role.

The other two tight ends on the roster are the only two returning players to have a reception this past season. Kyle Penniston is the most likely candidate to replace Steffens. Penniston is 6’4” and 235 pounds. He came out of high school as more of a pass catching tight end from California. He was also a four-star recruit in the class of 2015. Penniston caught six passes this season for 102 yards and two touchdowns. Penniston didn’t see nearly the playing time that Steffens did, but had nearly the same production. Becoming the second tight end and the lack of depth at the receiver position could benefit Penniston next season. He should be poised for a heavier workload and more targets his way in 2017.

The Starter

The final and most important piece that will be returning is Troy Fumagalli. Fumagalli led the team in receptions this season with 47 and also had 580 yards receiving and two touchdowns. He had arguably, his best games in the biggest moments of the season. He had seven catches for 100 yards against LSU. Against Ohio State under the lights at Camp Randall, he caught seven passes for 84 yards. Fumagalli capped off the season in the Cotton Bowl having six catches for 83 yards and a touchdown. He should be able to build off of his stellar 2016 campaign for an even better season in 2017. Fumagalli will need to step up with the lack of experience at the tight end next season. If he can continue to improve and get better as a player, Fumagalli could continue the long line of Wisconsin tight ends playing in the NFL.

The Badgers are returning a number of players next season at both wide receiver and tight end. Though many of those players lack much experience, they will have plenty of opportunities to fill the void in the passing game. Wisconsin will also have to lean a little more on seniors such as Jazz Peavy and Troy Fumagalli to carry the passing game. The offense will also benefit from another year of experience from Alex Hornibrook. The Badgers should have enough talent in the passing game to get by and have yet another successful season next year.

