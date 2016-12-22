Wisconsin Football: Layoff Helping Badgers Depth and Health

Long Layoff Will Benefit Badgers in Long Run

It feels like its been an excruciating couple of months since Wisconsin Football has played a game, when in reality its only been a few weeks and we still have a significant amount of time until we see the Badgers take the field on January 2nd. While it may be lengthy for Badger fans as they wait in anticipation, the layoff appears to be a silver lining benefit for the football team as they prepare and rest up for the highly anticipated bowl match up for a number of reasons.

One benefit is that the regular starters and role plays are finally getting a bit of break to heal up from a brutally tough regular season. The Badgers were no strangers to the injury bug in the early stages of the season, and a large portion of guys were forced to play banged up and injured just to fill in, but that’s part of the game.

Going hand in hand with that, its allowed back ups to get some repetition heading into the 2017. While you don’t want to look too far ahead, part of the bowl games are seeing what you have in place for next season as well. Often times a key player for the following season is discovered in the bowl game, like linebacker Jack Cichy last year in the Holiday Bowl.

In addition to the football side, the layoff benefits the players on the academic side too. Many members of the Wisconsin Football team graduated this past weekend as the end of the semester concluded. Those who didn’t still had a large amount to do with finals, so the layoff allowed players to take a rest and focus on the school side of being a student-athlete.

Now that that has wrapped up, the Badgers can now focus on just football, which will be a huge benefit as the intensity of Bowl preparations heightens closer to game time. While it may feel like an eternity for Wisconsin Football fans, it could surely prove to be a big benefit in the long run.

