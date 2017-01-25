Wisconsin Football: Get to Know Your Badgers

Getting to Know Wisconsin Football Commit Jack Coan

Today we bring to you the third installment of Get to Know Your Badgers, in which we take a look at the incoming recruits for the 2017 and how they came about ending up as a Wisconsin Badger. In the first two we talked about Kayden Lyles and Andrew Van Ginkel. Today we will talk about Jack Coan, a promising pro style quarterback believed to be one of the next top players at Wisconsin, possibly sooner rather than later.

While the quarterback position is still largely up in the air, we do know one thing and that is that there will certainly be a competition at the position this spring and that there are no promises for the starting spot. Certainly we will have to wait for the Malik Zaire transfer situation, but as we stand right now there is three horses still in the race to take the reins as QB1 at Wisconsin next fall.

One of which is freshman quarterback Jack Coan who has early enrolled at Wisconsin to compete for the starting job. Coan is three star recruit from West Sayville, New York. At 6-3 180 pounds Coan was a highly recruited quarterback out of high school. He is the #17 ranked pro style quarterback, and was named the Gatorade Player of the Year for New York after his impressive senior season. Coan threw for 9,787 yards and 128 touchdowns during his time in high school and will now look to bring those same talents and translate them to the college level.

Coan was recruited by Coach Chryst and Mickey Turner and committed to Wisconsin on March 25th, 2016. Before choosing Wisconsin Coan had offers from many other top schools such as Miami and Maryland, and fellow Big Ten foes Michigan and Nebraska. As you can see in the video below, Coan brings a lot of versatility to the table both throwing the ball and running the ball. He possesses speed and mobility that certain Wisconsin quarterbacks have not had in the past. His twitter handle is @jcoan17, so be sure to give one of the new members of Wisconsin Football a follow!

https://twitter.com/Hudl/status/808787336867631104

