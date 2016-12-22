Wisconsin Football: Cotton Bowl ticket prices as low as $3

You can see the Wisconsin Badgers and Western Michigan Broncos play in the Cotton Bowl in Dallas for just $3.

In one of the lowest ticket-priced games in recent memory for the Wisconsin Badgers, the Cotton Bowl matchup between the Badgers and the Western Michigan Broncos still has tickets for just $6 listed on most websites, with some getting as low as just $3.

To put this in perspective, the Rose Bowl, which the Badgers feel they should be in right now, has an average ticket price of $669. Keep in mind that the Cotton and Rose Bowl are both a part of the New Year’s Six Bowl Game slate and are technically supposed to be viewed at equal levels.

On the other hand, Wisconsin vs. Western Michigan tickets can be found on StubHub for as low as $6 in various locations. Parking passes for the very same game run as low as $15 on the same site, 2.5 times higher than the actual game ticket.

A recent interview with TicketIQ’s Jesse Lawrence indicates tickets for the game can be found even cheaper.

“It’s good for the fans that want to get in cheap,” Lawrence said, also referencing there are about 20 thousand tickets for the game yet to be sold.

Speculating, this type of scenario could be end up bad for the Badgers, which is normally a fan base that travels so well. Disappointed with the end of the season result, popular opinion of late has indicated that Wisconsin is facing a lose-lose situation versus Western Michigan and the excitement and anticipation is no where near what has been in recent bowl games

Currently there are ten bowl games that are sitting under $25 for a ticket, with the Cotton Bowl certainly being one of the lower games, if not the lowest. Since the addition of the College Football Playoff, bowl games have taken a back seat and have experienced an inflation where games like the Rose Bowl and Orange Bowl are not as meaningful because it implies the teams were not good enough to make the Playoff.

The Badgers and Broncos face off January 2nd at noon ET.

