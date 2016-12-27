Wisconsin Football: Corey Clement Joins Senior Bowl Roster

Clement Joins Senior Bowl Roster

While much of the focus is on the Badgers upcoming showdown in Dallas on January 2nd, many Badgers are also preparing for their football future beyond the Bowl Showdown. Whether it be the seniors preparing for their NFL future, or life after football, or the juniors deciding on taking that same step. Whatever their decision may be, its certainly a unique time and the uncertainty of the future for college players is certainly a unique situation.

If you are lucky enough the possibly play at the next level, you have to do whatever possible to make that happen. For Seniors like Corey Clement and Vince Biegel, they are doing just that. Both Biegel and now Clement have both accepted invitations to play in the Reese’s Senior Bowl leading up to the NFL draft in April.

Clement currently sits as the 8th running back on CBS Sports Draft Board, sitting as a projected third round pick. However, the running back class is certainly loaded with talent, with top prospects like Leonard Fournette, Dalvin Cook, and Christian Mccafferey are all projected first round picks. Clement will hope to jump up the board over some of the others with a solid combine and Senior Bowl performance and improve his overall draft stock.

Clement is the second Badger to accept the invite, as linebacker Vince Biegel accepted the invite quite some time ago. Biegel is also listed as the 8th ranked linebacker prospect, and a 3rd or 4th round pick. A high motor guy like Vince will certainly look to prove himself as a much more valuable prospect.

The senior bowl has been proven to be a valuable asset for many players sitting in the position that both Badgers sit in. Just last year quarterback Carson Wentz and Dak Prescott improved their stock mightily by having a quality Senior Bowl and Pro Day. The Senior Bowl will take place on January, 28th and will air on the NFL Network.

This article originally appeared on