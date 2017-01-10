Wisconsin Football: Badgers Skill Position Depth Chart for 2017

A Very Early Preview of the Badgers Depth Chart in 2017

It’s hard to believe that the 2016 college football season is coming to an end. From the opening weekend in late August to a remarkable National Title game between Clemson and Alabama, which went down as one of the best National Titles since USC-Texas. We’ve seen quite a bit of crazy and wild action that makes this game so unique and special. Its bittersweet to see the season come to an end, but its been quite a lot of fun along the way.

Specifically, the Badgers season has been quite a roller coaster that ended on a high note. From being picked to finish at 7-5 at best in a lot of peoples minds, to finishing at 11 wins, a Cotton Bowl Championship, and a Top Ten finish in the end its truly been a remarkable season.

While I know its nice to look back at the memories of this season, it’s also a bit of fun to take a look at what’s in store in 2017. Its onlyyyyy 233 days until the opener in Camp Randall you know? Here at Badger of Honor we want to make sure you are prepared! Even if its a bit early. Today, we start our ‘Way too early’ series in which we take a look at the possible depth chart for next season, as well as a schedule preview. To start, we will take a look at the possible depth chart for the skill positions.

Quarterback

The Starter: Alex Hornibrook

The Backup: Kare Lyles

The Wild Card: Malik Zaire

The quarterback position is one that could be clear cut, but could get muddy depending on how things shake out in the coming months. The starter right now is definitely Hornibrook, but things could change depending on the decision made by graduate transfer Malik Zaire.

If Zaire were to transfer to Wisconsin, it wouldn’t be to be the backup, and a year to grow might still do Alex Hornibrook some good going forward. If the decision isn’t Wisconsin, its likely that Hornibrook would get the nod as the starter.

Kare Lyles, the touted recruit from Arizona shows a lot of promise, with incredible amounts of arm strength and poise. However, he has only ever played in a spread offense, so another year of learning would do Lyles some good. I won’t rule it out, but Lyles would have to do a lot to jump Hornibrook next fall.

Running Back

The Starter: Bradrick Shaw

The Backup: Chris James

The Wild Card: Taiwan Deal

Familar faces of Corey Clement and Dare Ogunbowale won’t be back in 2017, and the running back reins will be turned over to out coming star Bradrick Shaw. Shaw got his first carries against Akron this season, and shined in his limited role. He’s a strong runner from the football factory of Hoover, Alabama who will now be the big man on campus next fall. Shaw was impressive in his opportunities, and looks that he will continue the trend of talented backs coming through Wisconsin.

While Shaw will likely fill the void of Clement, Chris James will likely fill the role that Dare will be leaving as a passing threat out of the backfield. For those unfamiliar, James missed all of the 2016 season after transferring to Wisconsin from Pittsburgh. James is relatively unknown to many Badger fans, but has had a promising start to his career at Pitt over two seasons. A speedy and shifty back, James will step into the role and be a vital 1-2 punch with Shaw.

The wildcard remains to be Taiwan Deal, who reappeared for two carries in the Cotton Bowl victory. Deal got a large amount of play his freshman season, but hardly saw the field after injury and the emergence of Shaw. The Badgers always rotated three backs, so its likely that Deal will get the first opportunity to seize that role in the Spring.

Wide Receiver

The Starter(s): Jazz Peavy, Quintez Cephus, AJ Taylor

The Wild Card: George Rushing

What was once a question mark heading into 2016, the wide receiver core should be a potential strong suit for the Badgers in 2017. Each of the players listed above got quite a bit of playing time in 2016 which should benefit them in the long run next season.

Peavy is well established as the #1 target in the passing game, and as the primary runner in the jet sweep offense, a pivotal wrinkle in the Badgers run heavy option. While Peavy does not blow you away numbers wise, he is clearly the Badgers top threat going forward. Defenses will without a doubt key on #11 as the well established #1 target through the air.

The other three receivers in the Badgers system showed a lot of potential in 2016, but will have to make bigger strides going into 2017. Cephus only recorded 4 receptions this season for 94 yards, but has the speed and size to step into a void left by senior Robert Wheelwright. At 6’2″ Cephus brings a skill set that matches Wheelwright, so the hope is that he will be able to assert himself as a potential second option and a primary target in the vertical passing game.

Will be sophomore AJ Taylor will bring a lot to the table similar to Peavy, being the fact that he is a bit smaller than the other two receivers. Again, with a small samples size of just 3 catches on the season its hard to project where Taylor will be, but with a strong spring he could slot in at the #3 receiver position.

The wild card of next season will be Senior George Rushing and if he takes the next step in becoming a threat in Wisconsin’s offense. Rushing recorded 12 catches for 136 yards on the season, but showed a lack of focus at times when called upon. It was clear that Chryst had no time for it and expected much more out of Rushing. With the Badgers hardly ever running more than a two receiver set the two spot will be a heated competition between the three behind Peavy.

Tight End

The Starter: Troy Fumagalli

The Backup: Kyle Penniston

The Wild Card: Zander Neuville

Again in this position, the starter is clearly defined. If there were any doubts about that, they were quickly silenced in the Cotton Bowl as Troy Fumagalli had 6 catches for 83 yards and a score. He was the #1 target all afternoon and Western Michigan simply had no answer for the tight end. Fumagalli is both a receiving and blocking tight end that will be on the field the majority of the snaps next fall, and should be the primary target all season along with Peavy.

The big question at the tight end position is how the Badgers will replace blocking specialist Eric Steffes, who was an intracul part of the Badgers running game this season. If you are lining up at tight end for Wisconsin, you aren’t just there to catch the ball, you’re there to block just as much. Kyle Penniston will step into the second tight end role next year as a clear threat in the passing game, but we haven’t seen much of him blocking wise. Penniston was a four star recruit, and clearly has a lot of talent, but will have to prove himself in the running game if he wants to be in the second tight end position.

What’s likely to happen next fall is that Penniston will split time with Zander Neuville, who appears to be much more of a blocking specialist and could step right into the void left by Steffes. The converted defensive end is much more comfortable in his current role, and with another year of practice should continue to develop as a great tight end option. Its a position that the Badgers are always deep in, and utilize well, and with this crew the potential to continue that tradition is there.

This article originally appeared on