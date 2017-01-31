Wisconsin Football: Badgers Rise at Senior Bowl

Badgers Impress in Senior Bowl Outing

While many were focused on this weekend’s Pro Bowl, one other football game was on the focus of many as the Reese’s Senior Bowl came and went over the past week. Players from all across the country travel to Mobile, Alabama for one final in game contest before the NFL Draft in April. Wisconsin Football had their horses in the ring as well as Badger graduates Vince Biegel and Corey Clement took to the field to up their stock, but each had very different weeks.

Corey Clement was impressive in the week leading up to the contest in the various skill workouts and measurement analysis. Experts across the NFL were impressed with Clements size and strength while running down hill with power. Scouts were eager to see Clement in game but were left largely disappointed as Clement was banged up on his first carry and was not able to get much going after that. Corey finished with just three carries for 29 yards, but with one solid run and a good lead up week the back appeared to still help his stock in one of the most loaded running back classes in years.

Linebacker Vince Biegel was said to have a high motor, but lacked a bit of speed that the NFL scouts were looking for going into the week. After 5 tackles and a forced fumble, Biegel quickly put that idea to rest. According to post game grades, Biegel was one of the highest graded players from the North Team. If Biegel can continue to improve his speed, he could up his ranking in a moderate Linebacker class. Both players are looking at 4th or 5th round draft positioning. There is still a long way till April, and both players have the ability to jump up higher in the next few weeks.

This article originally appeared on