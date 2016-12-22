Wisconsin Football: Badgers Rank in Top 25 Overall Attendance

Badgers Land in Top 25 of Overall Attendance

Fans of Wisconsin Football certainly came out in the masses and in turn were rewarded as the Badgers landed in the Top 25 for overall attendance coming in at 16th spot in the grand rankings. The average attendance was an average of 79,357 which marks a 1.70% increase from a season before.

A large part of the increase was in part due to the overall success, but also a few much bigger games than in previous seasons. The Badgers played host to two top ten match ups including an overtime loss to Ohio State, and a thriller overtime win over Nebraska.

Wisconsin football was one of seven teams in the Big Ten to be in the top 25, including Michigan and Ohio State taking the top two spots, respectively (we get it, you have a bigger stadium). Penn State, and Nebraska also cracked the top ten, while Iowa and even Michigan State remained in the standings despite a down season compared to the standards for Spartan fans.

Wisconsin fans did as they always do, continuing to show up to back the boys of cardinal and white despite expectations of a down season being predicted by many. Its easy to see that the Badgers have one of the top fan bases in all the country, as they continually fill out historic Camp Randall each and every Saturday.

This stat adds to an already illustrious season that Wisconsin was able to put together, appearing in both a Big Ten Championship and a highly prestigious New Year Six Bowl in Dallas. Expect attendance and season tickets to continue to rise next season as excitement is already starting to build in anticipation for a strong outing in 2017. I expected to see 80,000+ jumping around next fall!

