Wisconsin Football: Badgers Keys to Victory against WMU

Badgers Keys to Victory Against Western Michigan

The long awaited bowl game is finally here as the Badgers get set to square off with the undefeated Western Michigan Broncos in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic. It’s been a long time since the Badgers have taken the field, and Wisconsin Football is looking to end this roller coaster season on a high note as we head into 2017. A New Year Six Bowl victory would certainly be a nice capper to a season that has had such a wave of ups and downs. From the thrilling victory in historic Lambeau Field, to the heartbreaking defeats in the Big House, against Ohio State and of course the gut wrenching Big Ten Title game loss to Penn State, its safe to say we have been on quite a journey as a backer of Wisconsin Football. Bowl season marks a bittersweet time for many of us as we all hope our team goes out on top, but come the end of that 60 minutes another season of Wisconsin Football will officially be over. Its the last time we’ll see a lot of our star players don the white and red. A bittersweet feeling to say the least, but much more bitter with a loss. Its a long 242 days until the 2017 opener, which is a long time to have a sour taste in your mouth heading into the next season. With that said, lets take a look at one last keys to victory to take Wisconsin Football out on top! Go Badgers!

Defending the Pass

The most predictable key to Mondays matchup is obviously the Badgers ability to defend the pass. We were all left with a very salty taste in our mouth in the Big Ten Title game as the Badgers practically folded in front our eyes when Penn State quarterback Trace McSorely decided to throw up pass punts that we could not defend. There was nothing we could do, and the nightmare unfold at the absolute worse time. Our Achilles

heel had been exposed again, and ultimately it cost us a Big Ten title. Its been almost a month since the Big Ten Title game, and the Badgers secondary has had a long time to mull over the disappointing effort. Seniors like Sojourn Shelton and Leo Musso know that the performance of last game is not what they want to be remembered for, they want to go out on top. A better performance in the Cotton Bowl will certainly go a long way as the seniors end their career.

The Badgers will certainly have their hands full as the Broncos come into Saturday against one of the nations top receivers. As we mentioned before, Corey Davis of Western Michigan will certainly be a handful to defend, and while we may not stop him completely the Badgers will have to try and slow him down to have any success. The Broncos run a pass heavy offense, and Davis is their top target in it. Davis has hauled in 18 touchdowns, and almost 1,500 yards. He is the biggest threat for Western Michigan and the Badgers will have to whatever they can to contain him to have any shot on Monday afternoon.

Control the Tempo and the Football

Time of possession is a stable of a Paul Chryst offense, and has certainly been the Badgers strongest point on offense all season. The Badgers come into the Bowl game leading the nation in total time of possession and will have to continue that trend in Dallas. While we don’t know who is starting at quarterback for Wisconsin, we do know what they will be doing a majority of the time, and thats turn and hand to Corey Clement, Shaw, and Ogunbowale. Clement,the senior is looking to cap off an up and down career with one final statement, and i’m certain Paul Chryst will give him plenty of carries to do it. Time of possession will be a very big factor as Western Michigan is the opposite of Wisconsin, looking to go fast whenever it is possible. While the offense always wants to control the tempo and shorten the game, its also important to the defense who will need their rest against a fast paced team like Western Michigan.

Going off of time of possession, keeping possession in general will be important to both teams. Each team ranks in the top ten in turnovers forced, and will look to continue that trend. For the Badgers, keeping the ball and possibly gaining more opportunities off of turnovers will be key for them. While you don’t have to win the turnover battle, it would be better not to lose it and keep a clean sheet. Controlling the tempo and the football could ultimately decide the contest, so keep an eye on each going forward.

Start Fast, Start Strong

The Big Ten Title game left a sour taste in everyone’s mouth but none more so than the team. The dreams of a possible playoff contender or Rose Bowl trip were left by the wayside in Indianapolis. The Badgers were selected to an excellent bowl, but they were certainly hoping for more. Instead of taking on powerhouses like USC the Badgers were selected to take on a little team from the MAC. However, that little team certainly has their motivation. Can the Badgers match it? Its hard to say, but I firmly believe that Paul Chryst will have this team ready to go. They still have a lot to play for, as people have doubted this team all season long. To end it on a high note would be the best cap for them all. The motivation is there for both teams, but starting fast will knock the sails out of Western Michigan right away.

Playing physical will be a big key for the Badgers on both sides of the ball. If Wisconsin can come out and pop the Broncos early on defense and assert their power running the ball this game could be over quickly. But PJ Fleck and Western Michigan will not go down lightly, so it will be important to make a statement early. If the Badgers can come out strong right away and assert dominance we could see an early exit from the Broncos.

