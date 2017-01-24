Wisconsin Football: Badgers Continue Super Bowl Streak

Badgers Alum Continue Streak of Consecutive Appearances

The regular season of the NFL has come and gone, and the playoffs are nearing an end with just two final teams standing for a shot at sports greatest spectacle, Super Bowl 51. The match up is still twelve days away, as the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons will battle it out on February 5th in Houston. Since most of our readers are likely Packers, Vikings, Bears, or Cowboys fans, we know you are probably wondering who exactly to root for in Super Bowl 51. Well, if you are looking to cheer on Wisconsin Football alum you are in luck, as former speedster tailback James White will be the lone Badger playing in this years contest.

White’s appearance means that the streak of Badgers playing in Football’s grand finale continues for an eighth straight season of having at least one Badger to appear in a Super Bowl. Not many programs can claim to have such a streak, which is something Badger fans can hang their cap on during this off season. Full rundown of each player and Super Bowl below:

Eight straight years with at least one former Badger in the Super Bowl. Good luck in #SB51 this year, @SweetFeet_White!#OnWisconsin ???? pic.twitter.com/aIqSIvYXJq — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) January 23, 2017

Super Bowl LI New England Patriots vs Atlanta Falcons

Badgers Alum: James White

Super Bowl 50: Denver Broncos vs Carolina Panthers

Badgers Alum: Brad Nortman (Carolina), Owen Daniels (Denver)

Super Bowl XLIX: New England Patriots vs Seattle Seahawks

Badgers Alum: Johnathan Casillas, James White (New England)

O’Brien Schofield, Russell Wilson (Seattle)

Super Bowl XLVIII: Denver Broncos vs Seattle Seahawks

Badgers Alum: Montee Ball (Denver)

Chris Maragos, Russell Wilson, O’Brien Schofield (Seattle)

Super Bowl XLVII: Baltimore Ravens vs San Francisco 49ers

Badgers Alum: Scott Tolzien (San Francisco)

Super Bowl XLVI: New England Patriots vs New York Giants

Badgers Alum: Travis Beckum (New York)

Super Bowl: XLV Pittsburgh Steelers vs Green Bay Packers

Badgers Alum: Mark Tauscher (Green Bay)

Super Bowl XLIV: Indianapolis Colts vs New Orleans Saints

Badgers Alum: Jim Sorgi (Indianapolis)

Johnathan Casillas (New Orleans)

As you can see, the Badgers have had quite an impressive run of players over the last eight years including many with multiple appearances in the contest. On top of that, 9 players have came away with at Super Bowl ring. If the Patriots were to win the Super Bowl on February 5th it would mark the 4th consecutive season that a Wisconsin Football player would walk away a Super Bowl Champion. Good luck to you James! On Wisconsin!

