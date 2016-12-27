Wisconsin Football: Badgers Arrive in Dallas

Here’s a Rundown of the First Two Days of the Badgers in Dallas

Wisconsin Football began bowl week in style yesterday as the Badgers traveled to Dallas to celebrate the teams upcoming Cotton Bowl Classic bout with Western Michigan. The Badgers took off for Dallas late yesterday afternoon, and while it was a travel day, the Badgers made the most of their first day in the Lone Star State.

The Badgers touched down in Dallas late yesterday afternoon rocking a vast amount of Cotton Bowl Swag in anticipation of the January 2nd Bowl contest.

The picture features Senior Captain Dare Ogunbowale, Sojourn Shelton, and Robert Wheelwright. While the players all enjoyed the vast amount of gear they got, they weren’t the only ones to get in on a new dress attire. Coach Chryst got in on the action as well, donning a timeless Texas look.

Coach Chryst in a cowboy hat. Now it's official.

Welcome to Texas. pic.twitter.com/WRnOFaXWPy — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 27, 2016

Now if that doesn’t crack you up, nothing will. I think its a look that Coach Chryst should keep all throughout their time in Texas. When in Rome? Right? While the team enjoyed a vast amount of fun on the trip down, the day was just beginning for the Badgers as they hopped aboard their custom bus to get a grand tour of AT&T Stadium and take in a little football as well.

Both Wisconsin and opponent Western Michigan were given all access to some NFL action in one of the Worlds Top Stadiums as they tuned went to Monday Nights action between the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions.

The Broncos & Badgers are enjoying some @dallascowboys football at @ATTStadium. Only 7 days until they hit the field for the 81st Classic! pic.twitter.com/yHgoQSBDhp — Cotton Bowl Classic (@CottonBowlGame) December 27, 2016

The teams certainly looked as though they enjoyed themselves and even received some high compliments from the surrounding fans in attendance for the Monday Night action.

@BadgerFootball We were very impressed by the Badgers that sat by us at the Cowboys game. Nice guys. Good luck in the bowl game. pic.twitter.com/zd5qlqRGhv — Nate Olson (@ndosports) December 27, 2016

While it was clear that the Badgers enjoyed their first afternoon and night in Dallas, it soon turned to all business as the team returned to the hotel for a nights rest before getting to work at their first practice at AT&T Stadium early Tuesday morning. It’s safe to say that the Badgers were certainly wowed by the size and stature of one the NFL’s best venues.

This place is massive. Practice #️⃣1️⃣ pic.twitter.com/TpMwaa4LVx — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 27, 2016

The boys got to work on their first practice, and then concluded with catching up with some old friends, as former star lineman Travis Frederick stopped by the Badgers practice to catch up with the many familiar faces of Wisconsin Football.

A familiar face stopped by practice today at AT&T Stadium. Check back later for video. pic.twitter.com/hSmOvVRAgO — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 27, 2016

The Badgers are now just five days away from kickoff on January 2nd, and judging by the short time they’ve spent in Texas thus far, its safe to say that the Badgers are certainly enjoying the moment and opportunity that they have in front of them.

