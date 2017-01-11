Wisconsin Football: Badgers add seven mid-year enrollees

Seven former Wisconsin football players have enrolled at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Second semester is almost underway and the University of Wisconsin-Madison will have at least seven new faces walking around campus in Spring 2017.

Future Wisconsin Badgers football players who were able to enroll early at school will begin their academic participation at the university before joining the team and getting ready to be a part of the program next season.

Of these seven, just one is from the state of Wisconsin- less than five miles away from Middleton, WI- as Kayden Lyles will be joining the Badgers offensive line as a four-star guard. Lyles was voted a unanimous first-team selection this past season in his high school conference. Lyles also has Wisconsin roots as his dad played tight end back in the day and he is the brother of current Badgers quarterback Kare’ Lyles.

Other enrollees include:

Deron Harrell, ATH (Denver, CO)

Andrew Van Ginkel, DE (Rock Valley, IA)

Izayah Green-May, DE (Bolingbrook, IL)

Madison Cone, CB (Kernersville, NC)

Faion Hicks, CB (Hollywood, FL)

Jack Coan, QB (Sayville, NY)

You can see the rest of the Badgers’ 2017 commits here (via 247 Sports).

